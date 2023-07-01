Saturday, July 1, 2023
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: incredible surprise when they were walking through Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: incredible surprise when they were walking through Barcelona

pique

Piqué and Clara Chía.

Pique and Clara Chia.

The couple lives an idyll in summer times.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They seem to be having a good time in their relationship. And that is what the meetings with the public in Barcelona say.

The fashionable couple in Spain It is the center of attention, especially when everything indicates that they are living an idyll, after several rumors that they were not well.
happy meeting

Both have been very lovey-dovey walking around Barcelona, ​​which is experiencing an intense summer these days.

Piqué and Clara Chía were surprised by the acceptance of the public, who always come up to ask for an autograph or take a photo whenever they see them.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia.

Photo:

Europa Press video screenshots

And that was what happened in a place where they did not expect so many people to be there, but they reacted in the best way.

Neither of them ran away, on the contrary, they spent a few minutes sharing with their followers that they had been found.

They took photos, greeted and were with people for a moment, which clearly shows that they are living a good moment in the relationship.
Sports

Recommended

