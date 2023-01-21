Gerard Piqué It continues to give people something to talk about and it is that since the last song that Shakira and Bizarrap released, the former soccer player and his current girlfriend Clara Chía continue to be a trend around the world. Apparently, these would not be going through their best moment, since various media are confirming that the couple would be going through a crisis. These rumors were reaffirmed in recent days when the Spaniard was seen posing very smiling and grabbing the renowned supermodel by the waist. Irina Shaikex-girlfriend and mother of the famous actor’s daughter Bradley Cooper.

The photo of Piqué and Irina Shayk

The former soccer player traveled to Paris without the company of Clara Chía to enjoy an NBA game, in which the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons played, at Accor Arena. Although this news was not a surprise to anyone because Piqué is a big fan of the NBA, what broke out on social networks was the photo of him next to the model Irina Shayk, who approached him so that a photographer could capture the moment. .

The meeting was fleeting, but it was more than enough for Internet users to start talking about this fact and if they will meet again soon.

Piqué and Irina Shayk in an NBA game. Photo: Best image

The crisis between Piqué and Clara Chía

The newspaper El Español was the medium that revealed that the former soccer player and his girlfriend would be going through a crisis in their relationship after the release of Shakira’s latest song. Likewise, it was reported that Chía would have left the apartment in which she lived with Piqué to return to her parents’ house.