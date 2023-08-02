Despite many attacks and criticism, Gerard Piqué continues to consolidate his relationship with Clara Chía, after separating from the Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he was for 12 years.

The Catalan traveled to Miami this week to pick up his children, Milan and Sasha, to spend a few days off with them.

Before the trip to the United States, Piqué and Clara Chía were together in the grand final of the Kings League, in which the former Barcelona player hired the Colombian singer Manuel Turizo, who recorded with Shakira one of his most recent hits, Empty Cup .

The relationship seems to be getting stronger and the wedding plans that have been rolling out on social networks for several weeks seem to be on the right track.

Piqué and Clara Chía already live together, but now, according to press reports, they have bought a country house on the outskirts of Barcelona.

This is the new house of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

According to the version published by the diezminutos.es portal, the house “It is in the countryside, on a mountain, and very close to the beach. Located on a hill, it has large windows, an infinity pool and even a small soccer field. In addition, it also has great security measures, something very important for the couple.

Piqué had already shown his love for Clara Chía in a transmission on Twitch. “You have to tell your partner that you love her every day. I don’t even celebrate Valentine’s Day, because every day is Valentine’s Day for me,” he said. It should be remembered that Shakira and Piqué were never officially married, so a wedding in the case of the ex-soccer player is new.

Press versions assure that the Catalan and his new partner were going to announce their engagement on June 24, at the marriage of Piqué’s brother, Marc, but, apparently, they gave up when that intention was leaked.

