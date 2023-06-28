Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: center of criticism for attitudes at his brother’s wedding

June 28, 2023
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía at the ex-soccer player's brother's wedding

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía.

Screenshot of CHANCE, from EUROPA PRESS. Screenshot of !HELLO!

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia.

The couple was the center of attention at the event.

the wedding of Marc Pique, the ex-footballer’s brother, Gerard, who attended with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martibut the couple was the center of much criticism.

Last Friday was the wedding, but details of what happened at the meeting have been known.
(Shakira tells what was the most complicated moment of her breakup with Gerard Piqué) (Shakira: shocking story about her children after separation from Gerard Piqué)

of few friends

As is known, the children of Piqué, Sasha and Milan, due to the impediment of his mother, the Colombian Shakira.

Adriana Dorronsoro, AR journalist, went to “The Ana Rosa Program” to tell some details that he discovered.

Instagram: @3gerardpique / Europa Press

And he said that the couple was criticized because they wanted to remain unnoticed, but that did not happen at any time, despite their attitudes.

“They tried to go unnoticed. They tell me that there were speeches and Piqué did not give any speech. In fact, they didn’t dance in the drinks either, they went home early. I think they wanted to give prominence to the couple,” said the communicator.

And I add: “They tell me there was no wedding announcement at any time. She is super integrated with Piqué’s family and they had a great time.”
(The key bottle of Champion Millionaires: this is how they prepared Montero for penalties)

