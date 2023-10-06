While Shakira is still in the news Billboard Latin Music Week, which was held in Miami Beach, in the south of Florida (USA), Gerard Piqué He is still with his girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti, but under the magnifying glass.

The Colombian admitted that she was on a professional “honeymoon”, “very much in love” with her job and with many things still to say, a feeling accompanied by the undeniable success she has achieved with her most recent singles.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” confessed the Barranquilla native.

Piqué is also having a good time, although there is information that has been leaked in recent days and that directly concerns his partner, Shakira and Milan and Sashatheir children.

It was learned that Piqué would have made the controversial decision to break an agreement he had with the Colombian-born singer, which unfortunately involves the two children they had during their relationship.

“In the program “De Primera Mano” it was reported that Gerard Piqué spent a few days in Mexico and would later travel to the city of Miami in Florida to spend 10 days with his children, Milan and Sasha. However, the former soccer player made another decision,” said El Universal de México.

And he added: “The drivers of “De Primera Mano” said that possibly the reason was the days of work he had in Mexico. Others said that he simply did not want to spend time with his children and preferred to go with his current girlfriend. Clara Chía Marti”.

