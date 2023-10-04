Gerard Piqué He has already returned to his country after a short but controversial trip to Mexico, where he visited this weekend to fulfill some invitations and work commitments.

Upon his arrival, in a television program he criticized him for his supposed excess weight and showed some images that were later used to make fun of the ex-partner of the Colombian singer. Shakira.

The breakup of his relationship with the Barranquilla woman and his new romance with Clara Chía, Of course, these were reasons that the press took advantage of to question him, to which the Catalan preferred to remain silent.

A journalist, Claudia Maldonado, did not remain silent about Piqué’s attitude and questioned him harshly: “Hey, they already hate you for everything you did to Shakira and now you behave like this with the press?” he told her, in an uncomfortable moment that was recorded on video and had many repercussions on social networks.

The enigmatic and violent message from Gerard Piqué

Once back in Spain, Piqué resumed his activities, this time, related to the Kings League, the championship he created together with the influencer Ibaí Llanos. Before a meeting with him, the former Barça player left a message on his X account (formerly Twitter) that has lent itself to many interpretations.

“You can go to hell”, wrote Piqué, in a message that, since its publication on Monday afternoon, has had more than 10 million views and more than 41 thousand “likes.”

Who was Piqué referring to in the message? Some related the issue to the Negreira case, the investigation that could leave FC Barcelona in a very bad position. And others, however, related the Catalan’s reaction to the uncomfortable moments he experienced on his trip to Mexico.

However, a third interpretation could have to do with the Kings League. At least, that’s the feeling you get when you see one of the responses to your message, on account of Iker Casillas, Piqué’s teammate on the Spanish national team that won the world championship in South Africa 2010.

Casillas is part of the Kings League project as president of 1K FC. And as soon as Piqué wrote his trill, the former goalkeeper responded: “You in front so I don’t get lost!”

