The former soccer player Barcelona Gerard Piqué He came out this Wednesday in defense of the current coach of the Barça bench, his former teammate Xavi Hernandezwho he said is “the right one” to take the project forward

“Xavi has been in the house for many years, he knows it like no one else, he has mastered the game model, and right now there is no one better than him to try to turn it around,” he said during an interview with the program ‘El món a RAC1’.

More secrets?

Piqué, who revealed that since he retired a year ago he has only spoken to Xavi once – when he called him to invite him to the celebration of the League title – asked for “patience” with him, and gave as an example what he is doing as president of Andorra: keep Eder Sarabia, despite having chained five defeats.

Now immersed in the successful project of the Kings League, Piqué still does not rule out being president of Barça one day, “although right now I don’t have it in my head,” he added. And that idea has been losing strength for him as the months have passed.

Very hard

“I like to provoke. I like controversy, but a verbal controversy, well carried out. From there to violence, I don’t understand that. I feel comfortable in it. Especially going to the field of Spanish and from Madrid. I went to the Spanish camp and you started to see the people, that everyone loves you very much, you see signs, you laugh, you interact with them and they get even more upset. I loved it, it was the incentive to play well later.

“I always relate football as a show, that rivalry in the derbies, in the classics…”

