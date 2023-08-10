Gerard Piqué, after making peace with Shakira, is caught at the airport with Clara Chía

Sakira and Gerard Pique They seem to be entering an unprecedented moment after their media separation, announced more than a year ago.

The singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan soccer player have starred in dozens of headlines in the tabloids in recent months due to their alleged disagreements after their breakup.

But now, according to ‘Vanitatis’, the entertainment wing of ‘El Confidencial’ in Spain, the situation seems to be entering a climate of peace.

New appearance in public

Milan and Sasha take Clara Chía out of Gerard Piqué’s house and she must live with her parents Photo: Screenshot of video Europa Press

Meanwhile, Piqué seems to radiate a certain calm. Once again he was seen in public with his girlfriend Clara Chía, this time at the Barcelona airport.



For now, Shakira is in Los Angeles recording her next hits, while the former soccer player spends his days with his children Milan and Sasha.

The new images show the couple, apparently days before their children arrived in Barcelona.

Pique and Clara appear very relaxed, in casual clothes, he in a short jean shirt and cap, although curiously they do not walk hand in hand but each one by his side. Clara is carrying a travel suitcase and wearing sunglasses.

Gerard and Clara about to take a flight at Barcelona Airport. We were able to hear a little bit of Clara’s soft voice ✈🧳💕😍 pic.twitter.com/DYHWaQtcgl — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) August 10, 2023

