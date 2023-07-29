Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ended their engagement after three years of relationship, the urban singer denied that the cause of their separation was by third parties. The breakup of the most beloved couple in entertainment came as a surprise to many, including Gerard Piqué.

During the broadcast of the show ‘King’s League’, Shakira’s ex listened carefully to how the news of the breakup was delivered, everyone on set was surprised, especially since just a few weeks ago Rosalía and Rauw were interviewed on the program and They counted all the illusions put into the organization of their wedding.

One of the ruptures that grabbed the most headlines was that of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, so in his experience, the ex-soccer player of the Barcelona club expressed some comments and gave a recommendation for Rosalía and Rauw.

“It is better that they keep it, they will know it and everyone who lives it as best as they can. The most important thing is that they are happy from now on, a stage is closing and that they are happy,” Piqué said.

In addition, the former Spanish soccer player asked for tact and respect when giving his opinion, citing his experience. “I don’t like people to talk. That’s it, you’ve read the statement. It’s fine, but from there to give opinions … I say it from my own experience,” he added.

“It was not the fault of third parties”

Through a statement on his Twitter account, Rauw Alejandro confirmed to his followers the official break with Rosalía. As indicated by the urban singer, the decision was made a few months ago and at no time was a third person involved.

“Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a rupture, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity,” said the artist.

“I could not remain silent and continue to see how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, I love my fans very much, thank you for being there, ”he concluded as an interpreter of ‘Punto 40’.

