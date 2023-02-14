The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué He accepted who is in charge in his relationship with Clara Chía.

Gerard Piqué he stays away from the press in order not to provide details of his relationship with Clara Chía. However, this time he did the opposite during the Kings League program, as Gerard Piqué recently confessed how he has a relationship with his young girlfriend. As is known, Shakira’s ex always dresses well, however, she admitted that she is not very aware of fashion, so she lets her current partner be the one who chooses what clothes she buys for him.

During the last broadcast of said digital program, the panelists commented on Piqué’s look, assuring that he has a “rare flow” and his preferences are more in line with North American fashion. Given this, the businessman also defended himself by assuring that “everyone is free to dress as they want.”

At that moment, his friend Ibai Llanos asked Gerard Piqué how he did to keep up with the new trends. The ex-central from Spain only managed to laugh and comment that the one who helps him choose his clothes is his partner Clara Chía. “I go with my girlfriend to the store and she buys it for me. I am a puppet,” he stated.

The reactions did not wait and there was no lack of laughter in the environment. At the same time, Ibai answered him. “As we of you, right? Your puppets,” she expressed.

Clara Chía accompanied Gerard Piqué on his 36th birthday

The Spanish press was very expectant of what was happening around Gerard Piqué on his birthday. It was so that cameramen captured the ex-soccer player happier than ever, leaving the parking lot of his home, aboard his truck, together with Clara Chía.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí captured on their birthday. Photo: composition LR/ @gerardpique/Instagram/ Hello!

“They did not make statements, but their smile reflected that they are happier than ever. In this way, they put an end to the latest rumors about their relationship, making it clear that they are still together and that their love story is consolidating,” the statement read. Hello note!

Gerard Piqué reunited with Shakira

The ex-footballer from Barcelona, Gerard Piqué He went to Shakira’s house to pick up his children and spend the day with them. During that time, the Colombian singer arrived at her home in a vehicle next to her brother Tonino. The artist passed in front of the businessman and managed to ignore him.