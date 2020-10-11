The Villarreal striker, Gerard Moreno, has left the concentration of the National Team after confirming that the striker suffers muscle discomfort. Some problems that are not specified right now, waiting for the tests and the diagnosis that will be carried out on your arrival in Vila-real shortly.

Moreno, played the ninety minutes of the friendly against Portugal, to which were added the seventeen minutes of the match against Switzerland. A game after which the forward retired after some problems, which have been confirmed as muscular problems.

The possible loss of Moreno would come at a key moment for the yellow team, which will face a full schedule of matches and the start of the European competition.

Highlighting that the team will face Valencia next Sunday, one of the most special matches at this start to the season.

It should be remembered that Moreno is fixed for Unai Emery from day one, being the fittest footballer on the team. The forward is the player who shoots the most on the team, who shoots the most on goal, adding three goals and one goal assist.