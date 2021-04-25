Gerard Moreno is in what is undoubtedly his best moment, being the most decisive player of the yellows. His numbers for the season were already good, but those of this 2021 are better. The level of the Catalan striker makes him the best national striker, a fight he already won last season.

But the step forward of the yellow tip is already final, since right now he is able to keep the pulse of the world’s best forwards. In that year Gerard has intervened in 25 goal plays for his team, a figure that only Levandowski improves, who has intervened in 28 goals, and the same Leo Messi, which has influenced 32 goals for his team. A fight that if we transfer it to the domestic championship, Moreno also maintains the rhythm of Messi, being the most decisive forwards in this 2021.

Moreno has 18 goals and 7 assists in nineteen games, with an average of 0.94 goals per game. While Leo Messi throws records of 23 goals and 9 assists in 23 games, with an average of one goal per game so far in 2021.

Thus, both played are the key to each team, being the ones that make the difference in each match. The doubt at Villarreal is to see what Unai Emery decides for this Thursday’s game, in which the Castellón team must decide whether to bet on giving the striker a rest for the semifinals this Thursday against Arsenal or continue betting on his ownership.

Gerard Moreno no longer plays like a normal striker, being a freer player, and who can appear anywhere on the attack line. A profile similar to that of the Argentine tip, which makes them decisive in the face of goal or generating game with goal assists.