End of the match, Villarreal 2, Dinamo Kiev 0.



90 ‘+ 3’



Second half ends, Villarreal 2, Dinamo Kiev 0.



90 ‘+ 1’



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.



90 ‘+ 1’



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



90 ‘



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



90 ‘



Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev).



89 ‘



Attempt missed by Carlos de Pena (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross after a corner kick.



89 ‘



Corner, Dynamo Kiev. Corner committed by Alfonso Pedraza.



88 ‘



Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).



88 ‘



Carlos de Pena (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



86 ‘



Attempt missed by Álex Baena (Villarreal) header from the center of the box.



83 ‘



Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Sidcley replaces Vitalii Mykolenko.



83 ‘



Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Denys Popov replaces Oleksandr Syrota.



82 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Carlos de Pena (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



79 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Dani Raba replaces Gerard Moreno.



79 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Jaume Costa replaces Manu Trigueros.



77 ‘



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.



77 ‘



Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dinamo Kiev).



71 ‘



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



71 ‘



Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dinamo Kiev).



71 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Álex Baena replaces Samuel Chukwueze.



70 ‘



Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



67 ‘



Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).



67 ‘



Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



65 ‘



Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Gerson Rodrigues.



65 ‘



Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Oleksandr Andriyevskyi.



63 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Mario Gaspar replaces Juan Foyth.



63 ‘



Substitution, Villarreal. Yeremi Pino replaces Carlos Bacca.



62 ‘



Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tried a through ball but Carlos de Pena was caught offside.



60 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Tomasz Kedziora.



59 ‘



Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



59 ‘



Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dinamo Kiev).



58 ‘



Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).



58 ‘



Vitalii Mykolenko (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



57 ‘



Foul by Carlos de Pena (Dinamo Kiev).



57 ‘



Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



57 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Oleksandr Andriyevskyi (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Serhiy Sydorchuk.



55 ‘



Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



55 ‘



Foul by Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev).



52 ‘



Attempt missed. Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serhiy Sydorchuk with a cross after a corner kick.



52 ‘



Corner, Dynamo Kiev. Corner committed by Raúl Albiol.



48 ‘



Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high.



Second half begins Villarreal 2, Dinamo Kiev 0.



46 ‘



Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Vladyslav Supryaha replaces Viktor Tsygankov.



45 ‘+ 1’



First half ends, Villarreal 2, Dinamo Kiev 0.



Four. Five’



Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Four. Five’



Foul by Gerson Rodrigues (Dinamo Kiev).



44 ‘



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



44 ‘



Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dinamo Kiev).



43 ‘



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



43 ‘



Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).



43 ‘



Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



42 ‘



Offside, Villarreal. Gerard Moreno tried a deep pass but Carlos Bacca was in an offside position.



36 ‘



Gooooool! Villarreal 2, Dinamo Kiev 0. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



35 ‘



Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).



35 ‘



Oleksandr Andriyevskyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



35 ‘



Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dinamo Kiev).



35 ‘



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



3. 4′



Attempt missed. Juan Foyth (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.



32 ‘



Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



32 ‘



Foul by Carlos de Pena (Dinamo Kiev).



31 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.



29 ‘



Corner, Villarreal. Corner committed by Serhiy Sydorchuk.



28 ‘



Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tried a through ball, but Gerson Rodrigues was caught offside.



26 ‘



Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Oleksandr Andriyevskyi tried a through ball, but Vitaliy Buyalskiy was caught offside.



24 ‘



Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev).



22 ‘



Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).



22 ‘



Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



19 ‘



Attempt missed. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high.



17 ‘



Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



17 ‘



Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).



17 ‘



Oleksandr Andriyevskyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



16 ‘



Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).



16 ‘



Gerson Rodrigues (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.



14 ‘



Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).



14 ‘



Viktor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



13 ‘



Gooooool! Villarreal 1, Dinamo Kiev 0. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



9 ‘



Attempt missed by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box that just touches the crossbar. Assisted by Raúl Albiol.



5′



Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.



two’



Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).



two’



Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

