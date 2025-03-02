Gerard Martín (23) and Marc Casadó (21) knew on Saturday that they would be headlines before Real Sociedad. Yesterday they arrived at 1:00 p.m. to the Sports City. They had lunch with the rest of the players and climbed to Montjuïc by bus. What happened next will always remember it. Before the Real Sociedad, both young people scored their first goals with the club of their life on the day of the unexpected scorers. The two celebrated him kissing the shield of the Blaugrana shirt. To Casadó, they even raised a human tower that the canterano crowned how the enxakes . They were not the only defenses who saw door. Ronald Araújo was also crowned by scoring 3-0, his first goal of the season in the league. Then, the Uruguayan attended Lewandowski in 4-0.

But the happiest person was in the stands and not in the field. Paco Martín, Gerard’s paternal grandfather. “Imagine, it has been a barbarity to live it. I have celebrated it as a madman, ”he explained to this newspaper. Paco always goes up to Montjuïc. And he occupies his seat on the upper side of the Olílpic Stadi with Arnau Martín, Gerard’s twin brother. The Martín family knows well what this football is about. In fact, Paco came to play in the lower categories of Catalan football. Grandfather and Brother hugged and received congratulations from the residents of the stands. They do not forget that, in just 12 months, Gerard Martín went from playing at Cornellà to receiving Hansi Flick’s call to make the preseason with the first team in the United States. At the end of January, he renewed until 2028, made him accompanied by his family. Of course, Paco did not miss the starting.

“It has been a Mr. Gol,” he added yesterday in Montjuïc while the music of the break raised his voice. The play of the goal that ended his grandson was beautiful. Lamine Yamal started on the right looking for Dani Olmo, well located in the background. Olmo raised his head and, with the clairvoyance that characterizes him, saw Gerard Martín unmarked. Asking permission to score his first goal in Barça with the left -handed in a lethal and perfect chut. The player, who arrived at Rafa Márquez’s subsidiary from Cornellà, never scored with Barça Atlètic. “In fact, I had not marked three and a half years. I didn’t just believe it, ”said the side in statements to Barça One.” In the locker room, there was a lot of joke because we married and I had not marked years, “he added.

The midfielder of FC Barcelona Marc Casadó Besa the shield after scoring his first goal with Barça Andreu Dalmau / EFE

“Mine has been a bit ugly goal,” he joked Casadó in ESport 3. Voluntary or accidental, he diverted with his left knee, after a corner exit, an elmo shot that was going outside to score the 2-0 and premiered as a professional scorer. He raised his left fist to claim himself to the fierce competition that has been presented to him with Frenkie de Jong. “There are moments and moments in the season. I get along very well with Frenkie, ”he added later. “Both have improved a lot. They have a lot of confidence and that generates competition to give breaks, ”said Flick.





Ronald Araújo also shone marking and attending. While Montjuïc chanted his name, he raised his hands. “I come from a very long injury. I trust me a lot and what I can contribute, ”said the Uruguayan who returned to play after the contusion he suffered against Sevilla in early February. He also celebrated it as nobody. Then he attended Lewandowski in 4-0.