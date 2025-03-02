Flick gave Balde rest replacing him with Gerard Martín. Barça plays different when this change occurs. Because Gerard Martín does not invade the band so much, but is more positional. And the team assumes this behavior by compensating for a more open and deeper raphinha movements. In fact, one of the passes that generated the most danger was that of the side in parallel to a raphinha starting the space. But the canterano does select well the fact of going to attack when the situation is favorable. Something that served him to premiere as a scorer. In addition, 56 of 58 good passes and a center completed by the side.