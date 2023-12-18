Gerard Joling regrets statements he made about Gordon last week. In an interview with Radio 538 he stated that his colleague during the recording of Geer and Goor on the floor 'was really addicted' and it was difficult to work with him. That was 'too spicy', the 63-year-old entertainer now writes on Instagram.
