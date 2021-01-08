Sure that Luis Enrique had marked in red the duel tonight on your selector calendar (follow the game live on AS.com). Because today was the day to see face to face with two best spanish forwards of the moment, not to say of the last years. The battle of the prodigious lefties of Aspas and Gerard Moreno it was presented as an epic duel. However, it will not be possible due to the loss of Iago Aspas, who orphans a Celtic who does not know how to live without his star.

And for example, a button. First game without the moañés, ridiculous capital. Celta dragged his shield through Ibiza and now Coudet you need to recover credit after your first big debacle as a celestial technician. The challenge will be important because in addition to Aspas, Nolito arrives touched and it won’t be Wall by penalty and because the rival is important.

Emery also has low, like the captain Mario Gaspar or the scorer Paco Alcacer, but her wardrobe is much broader. All looks are put on the talented Gerard Moreno, but Villarreal is standing out for being a reliable team from their goal to the opposite, with level people like Parejo, Moi Gómez or Pau Torres and bright kids like Yeremi Pino or Fer Niño. He Submarine overflowing with talent and tonight he will try to take advantage of the first crisis moment of the Coudet era, when the first doubts arise.

The Ibiza hangover persists in Vigo. To make matters worse, the decision to marginalize Sáenz y Costas has led to a new controversy. After signing the best december of the club’s history, the Chacho has met his first storm. Depending on how you get out of it, you will glimpse one destination or another: Europe or permanence. He Villarreal, for his part, he has the opportunity to almost remove yet potential direct rival. Of course, the duel will not be as dramatic as that of two years ago, when both fought anguishly to save themselves.