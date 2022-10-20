Gerard Hammered, whistled by the fans of the Barcelona in the Camp Nou, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Gerard Pique
Alejandro Garcia. Eph
Gerard Piqué
The Spanish defender entered the court a day after Shakira released her new song.
October 20, 2022, 04:48 PM
The launch of the new single by the Colombian singer Shakira, ‘Monotonía’, which he recorded with Ozuna, joined the long novel of his separation from the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.
The heartbreak song is also the first that the artist publishes after ending her relationship with Piqué, with whom she has two children and was her partner for the last twelve years until she announced their separation last June.
Precisely, on September 21, the Colombian said in an interview with Elle Spain that for her writing music is like going to the psychiatrist, “only cheaper” and that it helps her heal.
Piqué, on the bench in the game against Villarreal
For his part, the player remains active, although in the match that this Thursday Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0, at the Camp Nou, he started on the substitute bench.
While the spotlights pointed towards the Pole Robert Lewandowski, author of Barcelona’s first two goals, this time the whistles were on the side of the defender.
DT Xavi Hernández decided that Piqué would enter the field in the 78th minute, instead of Frenchman Jules Koundé, and when he stepped onto the pitch, whistles were heard from many Barcelona fans.
The veteran defender had not played since the defeat with Inter in the Champions League days ago, when he tied at the Camp Nou that left the Barça team with little chance of qualifying.
SPORTS
with Eph
