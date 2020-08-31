The French actor Gérard Depardieu, outraged by the criticism received after it was known that he was moving his residence to Belgium for tax reasons, has decided to renounce his passport and social security card – “which I have never used” -, according to him. in an open letter published today by Le Journal du Dimanche and addressed to the Prime Minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault. Depardieu affirms that “unfortunately” he no longer has anything else to do in France and that, although he will continue to “love” the French, he leaves the country because the socialists “consider that success, creation, talent, and in reality difference, they have to be penalized. “

Ayrault criticized Depardieu in very harsh terms this week, saying it was “despicable” that the 64-year-old actor took up residence in the Belgian town of Néchin, one kilometer from the French border, where he bought a house and where 28% French live, many of them for tax reasons.

“We no longer have the same homeland”, Depardieu writes in his letter, “I am a true European, a citizen of the world as my father always instilled in me.” With 42 years of career and 170 films, the actor, one of the glories of French cinema, he remembers that he began to work at the age of 14 in a printing company, then as a warehouse worker, later as an artist, and that he has always paid his taxes: “Who are you to judge me like this?” he asks.

“I do not mess with those who have cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes or too much alcohol, or against those who fall asleep when they go on a motorcycle: I am one of them, as they like to repeat it so much to their beloved media”, adds Depardieu, before concluding that he has never “killed anyone” or undermines as an entrepreneur who employs 80 people.

The actor, who has put the luxurious 1,800-square-meter garden duplex in the 6th district of Paris up for sale for 50 million euros, also explains that his reasons for changing residence “are numerous and intimate” and complains that people “ more illustrious ”than he“ have expatriated or left ”France without there having been“ the same viciousness ”against them.

President François Hollande announced during the campaign for his election – during which Depardieu supported his rival, the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy – that he would create a 75% tax on incomes over a million euros, and although the measure has not yet been approved by his government, he has raised taxes on the richest and eliminated various tax exemptions that favored large estates.

Depardieu affirms that in 2012 he has paid 85% of taxes on his income and that in 45 years of work he has paid 145 million euros, and concludes: “Despite my excesses, my appetite and my love for life, I am a free being, Monsieur, and I will continue to be educated.