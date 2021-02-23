French actor Gérard Depardieu, 72, was charged with violence and sexual assault against an actress on December 16. This was reported, this Tuesday, February 23, the AFP agency.

According to the outlet, a source close to the case confirmed the complaint. This was corroborated by a judicial official.

The plaintiff, who prefers to remain anonymous, had filed the charges at the end of August 2018. She noted that the actor sexually abused her on two occasions in Paris.

Initially, the complaint had been filed by the Paris prosecutor’s office. However, the investigations were managed to continue in the summer of 2020 after learning more about what happened.

However, no preventive action was taken against the Depardieu.

Gérard Depardieu accused of sexual assault on a young actress. Photo: broadcast

Other charges: Gérard Depardieu arrested for drunk driving

In August 2020, Gérard Depardieu ended up in a Paris police station for driving his motorcycle drunk. The French actor had jumped several traffic lights on the street.

The European star tested positive for a large amount of alcohol in his blood. According Le Point, had more than what is allowed by French law.

At first it was said that the charges against the actor were dropped due to his fame, however, it was denied by the French press. Depardieu was fined, and even several friends had to pick him up at the police station.

