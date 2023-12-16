We are moving towards a “disciplinary procedure” in France which could lead to the withdrawal of the Legion of Honor from Gerard Depardieu. This was reported by Le Figaro. According to the French newspaper, the actor's lawyers have made it known that Depardieu “would have placed the prestigious honor available to the Minister of Culture”.

At the same time, the lawyers “once again denounced the violation of the presumption of innocence of the man who is the subject of two complaints in France for rape and sexual assault but has not yet been tried”.

Meanwhile too the Belgian municipality of Etaimpuis took away the actor's honorary citizenship after the scandal over alleged sexual abuse. Citizenship was granted to him in 2013, when the actor resided there.