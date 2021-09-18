Gerard Cox stops acting in the theater after more than sixty years. The 81-year-old actor reported this today in the radio program FM at 5 . Just before corona broke out, the Rotterdam icon completed an anniversary show on the occasion of his eightieth birthday.











“I played that performance forty times, thank God with great success,” said Cox to DJ Felix Meurders. “But it cost me two years of my life. You’re always on it. When the tour was over, I thought: now that’s enough. Traveling to theaters is no longer possible with those traffic jams, you have no idea what time you have to leave home.”

Cox continues to do odd jobs for film or television. At the beginning of next year he can be seen in the comedy Casa Coco, together with his ex-wife Joke Bruijs.

The actor was rejected from drama school in the early 1960s, but went on to work as a comedian. He garnered a furore with his solo programs, with the cabaret Lurelei and as a duo with Frans Halsema. In the 1990s, Cox had a huge television hit with the comedy series Then happiness was very common, which attracted millions of viewers and won the Televizierring.

