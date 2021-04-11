The Villarreal He attends this vital duel to get hooked to fifth place with his mind set on Dinamo (follow the game live on AS.com). And not because of what awaits him on Thursday, the defense of a 0-1 in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, but because of the fatigue he accumulated in Zagreb. Emery is aware, so foresee introduce between five and seven changes. The only thing he does not want to touch is Gerard, through whom all Villarreal illusions and each of the opponent’s fears pass. What will vary will be their accessories.

Foyth, boy for everything, he will leave the side to Mario or Peña and will kaiser in defense or stopper in midfield. It does not matter, where he plays, he adds. Funes Mori, Jaume Costa, Moi and Alcácer, at least, too they will have their chance to join a dynamic of six wins in a row that maintains the illusion to close a great season. Curiously, those who need more rest, Parejo, Trigueros and Gerard, are the ones who have the most ballots to continue. For Emery, the hallmarks of this Villarreal go through what they propose.



The party has crumbs. It is true that Osasuna It has been four days without winning or getting wet, but it is also true that in the last three neither Valladolid nor Huesca nor Getafe marked him. Moncayola returns after his sanction and that is where the Navarrese team will find more inspiration. Doubt between a drawing with one forward or two. Calleri and Budimir together or alternating throughout the 90 minutes separately In other things it is not clear because there is little differential evidence in the punch. Although he has the descent to five points, it is convenient for him not to fall asleep. Huesca is the example that what remains is an open grave battle.