In principle, Soltice Studios he held the worldwide rights to The plane, as Lionsgate claimed that it could not address the insurance issues related to the current health situation. This news had a great impact on the American Film Market of 2020, due to the great production that the filming of this film project would mean.

However, things changed and Lionsgate announced that it will be in charge of the production of said feature film, which, by the way, will have the renowned actor Gerard Butler as its protagonist. This was reported by Deadline.

According to the aforementioned media, this action responds to an apparent return to normality in the industry, which – despite the possible ravages related to the pandemic – would allow the production company to take certain risks, hoping to achieve a good performance at the box office . Likewise, it was reported that production will begin in the coming months, in Puerto Rico.

This film will be directed by Jean-François Richet and will have JP Davis as writer, in addition to having the collaboration of Charles cumming, author of the book on which the story is based. Producers were also confirmed to be Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE brand.

The plane

The plot of the story would focus on the commercial pilot Ray torrance, played by Butler, who – after a plane crash in hostile territory – will have to prevent his passengers from being taken hostage, until help arrives.