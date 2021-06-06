It was not clear if the team he took out Spain in view of Portugal It was a dress rehearsal of the starting eleven for the Eurocup, If that Luis Enrique going to have something like that. If it was, you wondered if it was left out Gerard Moreno, surely the national footballer who arrives in better shape at the continental event. The left-hander’s moment of inspiration Villarreal has had a lot to do with the first title raised by his institution and has justified the viewing of any match of the yellow team during the season: if the de Unai, we sat down to watch Gerard for sheer pleasure. It would seem that the Saint Perpetua is the perfect antidote to matches where the Selection it gets stuck before closed blocks: it has that point of imbalance, both in the pass and in the cut, that illuminates those shocks that threaten to succumb to the darkness of horizontality. And he has even shown the precision against the rival goal that he lacked Morata compared to the Portuguese – although it cannot be said that the Juventus solved badly in the shot to the crossbar.

Gerard Moreno, during a training session in Spain.

RFEF



It happens that the 4-3-3 system that seems fixed for Luis Enrique is not the one that best suits Gerard. Unai himself discovered it after thinking about it many times during the year. Without a doubt, the Catalan improves when he plays alongside a pure nine and can start from the right -although without being a winger; Moreover, it is convenient for him to live with an extreme on that side, and hence Villarreal ended up forming with Bacca in attack and with Samu chukwueze or Yeremi pine in the same band of the Spanish international-. It is not that Spain has to vary all its drawing to accommodate its striker more fit, but it must certainly resolve its fit to get the most out of it. Let Gerard start as a false right-handed attacker and the winger on his side –Marcos Llorente placeholder image– reach too deep could be a solution. In short tournaments, the finesse of the players who win matches make a difference and it is essential that they feel comfortable.