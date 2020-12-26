Gerard Moreno is right now the Villarreal franchise player, the footballer through whom the entire attack game of the yellow team passes. The striker lives the best moment of his sporting career, as certified by his numbers and his weight both in his club and in the National Team. After being the team’s top scorer last season, the forward is, today, the top scorer in the championship with eight goals.

His figures already speak of his importance in the Villarreal game but his goals are only the tip of the iceberg. Gerard is a nine that plays out of ten since he is able to be a benchmark above and give oxygen to his team from behind and offering himself as a pure nine, something that at first should be his role in what were his first steps in professional football. But right now It has been reconverted as a 10 that starts from the band and that from there builds the attack game of his team, looking for a precise cross, a pass to the hole or a shot.

In a Villarreal in which the trivote formed by Trigueros, Parejo and Iborra, Gerard’s role is vital right now since he is the player who always breaks the opponent’s defensive framework. So much so, that Emery himself acknowledges that he does not like to remove Gerard from the right wing. In the style of Benzema, Gerard’s work is the key right now.

The yellow tip has today 20 goals in 40 official matches played in 2020. An average of one goal every two games, to which are added five goal assists. Moreno has 18 goals in the League and two in the Cup and one with the National Team.