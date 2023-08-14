They live in ‘the most beautiful spot in IJsselmuiden’ with a view of the Bovenkerk van Kampen. But if nothing happens, AOW pensioners Gerard Casius and Margriet de Haan will have to leave in the autumn. Their neighbor Marcel Plender (43) filed an enforcement request against the couple after they objected to his plans. The couple did not know that they live illegally on the industrial estate.

#Gerard #Margriet #forced #leave #house #years #ultimate #action #neighbor