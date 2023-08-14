They live in ‘the most beautiful spot in IJsselmuiden’ with a view of the Bovenkerk van Kampen. But if nothing happens, AOW pensioners Gerard Casius and Margriet de Haan will have to leave in the autumn. Their neighbor Marcel Plender (43) filed an enforcement request against the couple after they objected to his plans. The couple did not know that they live illegally on the industrial estate.
#Gerard #Margriet #forced #leave #house #years #ultimate #action #neighbor
Akbulut case: MEPs outraged at Türkiye
DGerman politicians condemn the brief arrest of MP Gökay Akbulut in Turkey. "The arrest of a German citizen just because...
Leave a Reply