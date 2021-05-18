At this point, it is no surprise to anyone what has happened to the latest release from the Polish studio CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, and its rain of glitches and errors that earned it a podium among the worst releases in the industry. Few days ago, Geralt’s voice actor in The Witcher video games spoke about the problems that befell Cyberpunk 2077, expressing deep regret for the study.

Through an appearance in Wassup Conversations, Doug Cockle (Geralt’s voice actor in The Witcher series) voiced his opinion on the video game from the studio he was also a part of, commenting on various details. The most significant thing was that you are waiting for the bugs to be fixed before diving into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, since it uses a console of the last generation and the errors of those versions are really serious.

Geralt’s voice actor in the Witcher talks about Cyberpunk 2077’s problems

Through the conversation, the actor explained that he currently plays on a PS4, so it is not possible to join the title due to the thousands of errors it has in that version. In addition, he said he felt really bad for the developers and the work that went into the whole project (translated): “I’m looking forward to playing it eventually. Bless them, CD Projekt; I love them so much and I felt really bad for them when Cyberpunk came out and there was all that about bugs. I can’t imagine how disappointed they must have been by the public’s reaction to the game. “

Together, he expressed that he would wait to be able to play Cyberpunk 2077: “I’m going to wait until CD Projekt fixes everything they want to fix, and then I’ll have a more seamless experience, I guess.” Recall that the study mentioned that during this year they will continue to support and fix the errors of the video game, to be able to polish it as much as possible and be optimal to play it. Additionally, the version for current-generation consoles will be released sometime this year.

Last updated on 2020-12-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.