Bungie, in collaboration with CD Projekt RED, has planned the launch of the new game season “Season of Wishes” for November 28th. This event will allow Destiny 2 players, known as Guardians, to access content inspired by Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher series. New cosmetics introduced will include armor decorations, a Specter shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote, and a finishing move. To coincide with the event, the Bungie Store will launch a series of offers on November 24, bringing back some past rewards available in limited quantities. Every purchase made during this period will include the free “Stelloscura” emblem. Bidding will end at 5:59am on December 2nd, ET. A new emblem, “Wishing Well,” will be available with purchases made starting November 24th through the end of the season. For those looking to expand their Destiny 2 arsenal, “The Eclipse” content packs and more will be available at up to 67% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam through November 28. The “Season of Wishes” represents the last phase before the chapter “The Ultimate Form”, in which the guardians will confront the Witness and witness the conclusion of the saga of Light and Darkness.