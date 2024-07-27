Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 18:01

A doctor by training, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin helped a passenger on a flight from Brasília to São Paulo on the morning of Saturday the 27th. Alckmin traveled to the capital of São Paulo to attend the convention of the PSB, his party, which confirmed the candidacy of federal deputy Tabata Amaral for Mayor of São Paulo.

Halfway through the flight, the flight attendant asked if there was a doctor on board, and the vice president stepped forward to help a woman who was feeling unwell.

This is not the first time that Alckmin has helped someone in public since taking office as vice president. In March of last year, he helped a man who had suffered a sudden illness during a federal government event in Manaus. At the time, he took the pulse and helped lift an employee of the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC) who had suffered a drop in blood pressure.

Alckmin graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, near the city where he was born, Pindamonhangaba. He is a specialist in anesthesiology and acupuncture.

In 2019, after being defeated in the previous year’s presidential election, the former governor of São Paulo took part in presenter Ronnie Von’s program on TV Gazeta, where he appeared every two weeks to comment on health issues and give tips on natural eating and healthy practices.