An austere technocrat, a former Tucano close to the business world, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) is far from having the charisma of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but he became his vice president, after having been an opponent of long date.

This Tuesday, after the victory, he acquired a prominent role when he was chosen by Lula to coordinate the transition team with the Bolsonaro government.

This 69-year-old trained doctor, with a reputation as a competent manager, returns to a prominent place in politics after being practically forgotten. In 2006, he was handily defeated by Lula in the second round of the presidential elections (61%-39%).

And in the 2018 presidential elections, the former governor of São Paulo won less than 5% of the votes.

He then formed part of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), a historic party that he co-founded in 1988 and that governed the country from 1995 to 2002, with Fernando Henrique Cardoso in the presidency.

The PSDB and Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) were the two major parties that fought for power after the end of the military dictatorship (1964-1985).

In his first two terms (2003-2010), Lula chose a right-wing vice president, José de Alencar, a businessman who had – even at that time – helped to reassure the business world.

– Sacred Union –

To those who consider his alliance with the former PT president unnatural, Geraldo Alckmin assures that the time has come for a sacred union for democracy, threatened, according to him, by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with an ultra-rightist inclination.

“I competed with President Lula in the 2006 election and we went to the second round, but we never jeopardized the democratic issue, ever”, he said at the end of March, during his affiliation to the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), which opened the way to his alliance with Lula.

“We have to have our eyes open to see, the humility to understand that he [Lula] is today the one that best reflects, interprets the feeling of hope of the Brazilian people”, he added.

However, in 2017, Alckmin still had a lot of criticism of the former metal worker.

“After breaking Brazil, Lula says he wants to return to power. That is, he wants to go back to the scene of the crime,” he said during a PSDB congress.

Far from being a charismatic orator, this bald man with thin glasses has been given an unflattering nickname: ‘chayote popsicle’.

“I’m not a ‘showman’. They called me a chuchu popsicle. Whoever wants to see the show, go see the genius of Tom Cavalcante,” he added during the 2018 presidential elections.

This year, alongside Lula, he was distinguished by his good humor: “Lula is a dish that goes well with chayote”, he joked, inspiring a risotto recipe that became popular on social networks.

– Family drama –

Born in Pindamonhangaba, a city of 160,000 inhabitants about 150 km from São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin had a strict Catholic upbringing. Unconfirmed rumors suggest that he would have ties to the Opus Dei organization.

Married for 40 years to Lu Alckmin, he is a father of three and suffered the pain of losing his youngest son, Thomaz, in a helicopter crash in 2015.

He began his political career as a councilor, then as mayor of his hometown in the 1970s, before being elected deputy in 1986.

Geraldo Alckmin acquired the reputation of a good manager after his terms as governor of São Paulo (2001-2006 and 2011-2018), but he did not completely escape controversy.

Like most prominent political figures in Brazil, he did not emerge unscathed from the shock wave of the Lava Jato operation, which revealed a gigantic corruption scandal involving Petrobras.

He was even linked to a list of beneficiaries of illegal Odebrecht campaign donations, but was never formally charged.