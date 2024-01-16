'The Boy and the Heron', Hayao Miyazaki's film with Studio Ghibli, received the award for best animated film, at the Golden Globes 2024. Although the Japanese studio and illustrator have been in animation for years and have vast experience, a few weeks ago in Colombia a young artist told the media that she was part of the illustrations for the winning film.

Geraldine Fernandez, a 30-year-old Colombian illustrator, appeared in an advertising video to talk about her experience of having participated in 'The Boy and the Heron'. This video was published on social networks and even the Colombian media congratulated the success of her countrywoman. However, it would all be a lie.

Did Geraldine Fernández participate in 'The Boy and the Heron'?

When the statements of Geraldine Fernandez, some illustrators began to come out, who claimed inconsistencies in Fernández's testimony, since he claimed to have made 25,000 frames, which for some was impossible. In addition, the entire process was done remotely. Likewise, the outraged illustrators pointed out that the Colombian's name did not appear in the credits of the film, so it would all be a fraud.

“Never in my life, at 30 years old, did I think that I was going to end up working for Studio Ghibli doing the production and not only being in the most recent film, but in Hayao Miyazaki's retirement film, it's hard to believe,” was Fernández's version in the video.

Did Geraldine Fernández recant?

Geraldine Fernandez He defended his version in a radio interview with a Colombian media outlet. Fernández said that he did work for Studio Ghibli and for the 2024 Golden Globes-winning film.

“It's true, I worked on a couple of scenes, not on the entire film. On a couple of illustrations, on a couple of scenes and settings in the film, not on the entire film. I worked 25,000 frames together with a group, but I didn't do it alone. I mean yes, I exaggerated with something I said. I didn't lie, but I don't know if exaggerating is the same as lying,” she clarified.

Geraldine Fernández says she exaggerated, but she did not lie about her work in 'The Boy and the Heron'. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

