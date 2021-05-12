Telemundo Internacional premiered its new series Falsa identity, the story of two strangers (Camila Sodi and Luis Ernesto Franco) who are forced to flee together and assume a new personality to save their lives. The cast has in its ranks Geraldine Bazán, an emblematic figure of the Mexican telenovela who is now last in the eye of the press in her country due to her media divorce from Gabriel Soto with whom she has two daughters.

Far from the scandal, the 42-year-old actress prefers to talk about Marlene, her character in False Identity, a role with which she is somehow closely related. “What do I rescue from her? Your resilience. Human beings, and mainly women, are resilient. Every failure she may have had, Marlene sees it as learning and a new opportunity. She is orphaned at a very young age and takes care of her sister. That is why she has worked from a very young age to give her a future outside the country and she does it as a professional dancer ”, she says.

She remembers that her eldest daughter, Elisa, helped her in the construction of the character. “Elisa has been taking aerial dance classes for many years and when they gave me the character, then I started going to her classes with her teacher and she saw me and corrected me.”

Precisely Elisa begins to take her first steps in acting. In fact, her debut was next to her mother in the hit series 100 days to fall in love, where she acted as her daughter in fiction. “Now he will have a bigger and more responsible character in another project. I am focused on that, to accompany her to her recordings, so I take advantage of spending more time with her. She likes it a lot, and if she wants to continue in this, she would have to prepare much more for her to pursue her own career and path ”, says Geraldine, who played the lawyer ‘Elisa’ in 100 days to make us fall in love.

How have you lived this time in a pandemic balancing your work as a mother and an actress?

-With a lot of patience, they have been complicated times of which we have to create a lot of awareness. For me it has been to return to the basics, to what is mine, to the family, to start by taking care of myself to be able to take care of others and thus create a community in which we already consciously accept that in the world we need to be united in ourselves. mission.

How do you see the development of the Latin American soap opera in recent years and that change in the history of the protagonists?

-The discourse has changed because we have changed as a society as well and the public wants other types of content. Throughout the years, women have earned the place they deserve and need and we are still in that struggle to have the positions or the salaries and that people know the value we have. Today’s woman goes out to work, she no longer stays at home, she is a woman who can have her own company or become president of a country. So, TV and cinema cannot stay in those stories in which women were brought up only to marry or have children.

What other plans do you have?

-I have plans for the second semester of the year. I am beginning to enter the business world and as a mother I am accompanying Elisa in her project. Also, last year I had a knee injury and am in therapy, taking my time to recover.

