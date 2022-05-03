romance of Alexander Nones Y Geraldine Bazanboth of 39 are going from strength to strength, although they have not made it official in any way, because they do not want to have the press on top of them, although everyone already knows that their relationship is well known, more so in the corridors of Televisa where they both work .

But according to the magazine Tv Notas, who already wants something more serious, is supposedly Geraldine Bazán, who apparently wants something more than a dream courtship with Alejandro Nones, although it is also rumored that the actor from Venezuela has a reputation as a womanizer since long time.

And it is that it has always been known that the histrion prefers being single and enjoying with friends, than a more serious relationship, so his romance with Geraldine Bazán could only be for a while, but for the moment they have even been seen traveling together , so many fans like the couple they make up.

Let’s remember that the first time they were both seen, it was at the National Auditorium, where they caused all kinds of reactions, because no one imagined that love between them would bloom out of nowhere, because as many already know, the crush occurred when They began to record Corona de Lágrimas 2, where the blonde joined the story and little by little things began to happen between the two.

Currently, the actress has not shared anything on her social networks about any clue that indicates something about her new romance, but so far they have only been work issues, in addition to the coexistence she has with her daughters, who are already getting into the entertainment world as actresses.

As for Alejandro Nones, he has not given any indication that he is going out with her either, but it has been the paparazzi of Mexico City who have captured them in the most romantic way, although he tries to make it as unobtrusive as possible, even the likes between both accounts They are also well cared for, because they do not want scandals.

It is worth mentioning that the soap opera Corona de Lágrimas dos is expected with great emotion for this 2022, but so far nothing has been said about the premiere.

