Mexico.- The love life by Geraldine Bazán is surrounded by countless rumors for a long time, but despite this, the beautiful Mexican soap opera actress has never confirmed that she has started a relationship with someone.

However, recently the social networks they became a trend video where they captured the ex-wife of Gabriel Soto dancing in a very affectionate way with Emmanuel Palomares in the Platino Awards after-partyheld in Spain.

It should be noted that several artists attended the IFEMA Municipal Palace in Madrid to celebrate the best of Spanish-speaking television and cinema.

Among the stars who attended the prestigious ceremony were Aislinn Derbez, Omar ChaparroGeraldine Bazán and Emmanuel Palomares, one of the leading men of the most famous soap operas of the moment.

In fact, the 32-year-old actor captured the special attention of the whole world when he was seen very close to Geraldine Bazán while they danced very close to one of the most successful songs of Chayanne, ‘Mother Earth’.

Despite the fact that it was not known if something happened beyond the sensual dance between the couple of actors, many Internet users began to speculate that the “flirtation‘ that involved them both on the dance floor, for which they pointed out that “they would make a great couple.”

“What a beautiful couple”, “I like this couple, I hope there is a cupid”, “They make a very good couple”, “You see great chemistry”, “How handsome, they are both very cute”, “Divine”, “The most handsome ”, were some of the most prominent comments on social networks.

So far, neither Emmanuel Palomares nor Geraldine Bazán have spoken to give any statement in this regard or deny the rumors and the reaction of their faithful followers.