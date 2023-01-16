With videoFormer top football player Gerald Vanenburg has spoken extensively about the period in which he tried to prepare Mohamed Ihattaren for the first team at Ajax. For the technique trainer, the feeling prevails that the talent has thrown in its own glasses. “Wanting to succeed at all costs, that’s what it lacks,” said the former international on the Ziggo program Rondo.



Sports editorial



16 Jan. 2023

At the beginning of last year, Ihattaren was rented by Ajax from Juventus through the intercession of Vanenbrug. ,,Marc Overmars didn’t want him at first, because we had enough players for his position. But I said, ‘if we get him going I think he’ll be better’. Then Ajax took him.”

Subsequently, Vanenburg started working intensively with the top talent. ,,He was close to it, is a great player. When you see him now, tears come to your eyes, because you know he didn’t get the most out of it. I’ve done everything I can to bring him back to some level, but he has to do it himself. That turned out to be too difficult.” See also From the "Great Successor" to the "Rocket Man": ten years of the Kim Jong-Un regime

Waking

According to Vanenburg, Ihattaren has to ‘wake up’ and if that doesn’t happen, his football career will not work at all. “There are a lot of players who don’t understand football, but who play well every week.” Despite his guidance, Ihattaren was unable to do so. ,,He has to report for training and be on time, although he was not always late. Mo did things at Jong Ajax in a few matches, which others can’t do in an entire season. He has enough quality, but wanting to succeed at all costs, that is what is lacking.”



Quote

We were running on the training field and after one lap he was already walking. Then I went in. Gerald Vanenburg

Vanenburg tried to hold up a mirror to Ihattaren. ,,I was also challenging him, playing a bit. He was too fat. Then I would send him pictures of Ronaldo from Brazil and say: ‘That’s what you look like’. Then he got angry. You are constantly looking for the stimulus. But he has to do it himself, there is a limit somewhere. At Ajax he was close to it, if he had continued for one and a half or two weeks longer, he could have entered the starting line-up.”

Mo Ihattaren and Gerald Vanenburg (r). © Pro Shots



When Ihattaren had already ended up on a side track at Ajax, Vanenburg made one last attempt in September. “He asked me himself. I was very clear then: If you don’t do what I say, it will be a very short story.”

And it was, because it immediately went wrong again. ,,We were walking on the training field and after one lap he started walking. Then I went in. I hoped for resistance, but he also just stepped off the field. That is a problem for him, while he is actually a great boy.”

Vanenburg compared Ihattaren with the overweight ex-PSV striker Ronaldo. © Colas Buera / PRESSIN



Ajax decided in October not to lift the purchase option on Ihattaren. The 20-year-old former PSV player still has a contract with Juventus until mid-2025. The Italians hope to be able to sell or rent him out, but no club has yet taken the plunge.