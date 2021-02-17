WORLD: In your new book you write: “We do not get sick from something that makes us sick from the outside.” Isn’t that a little too brief? As we have just seen, even the best immune system does not protect against a completely unknown pathogen …

Gerald Hüther: That is of course a bit cheeky. But I’m talking more about a larger context and above all about our so-called diseases of civilization. Heart and vascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders – my thesis will take you relatively far. I have tried to illustrate the exceptions using the example of rat fleas as a vector of the plague. If you are confronted with the pathogen, of course you have no good chances. Ultimately, however, it was the living conditions, conditions and ideas that led to the plague epidemics. I definitely see a parallel to the current situation – perhaps one should ask oneself whether excessive travel or the consumption of exotic animals is really necessary. Ultimately, however, it only leads back to my basic thesis that a more loving relationship with ourselves and other people makes us healthier. This is of course difficult to prove in clinical studies – but we should give it a try.

WORLD: How can it be possible to treat yourself and your fellow human beings more lovingly?

…