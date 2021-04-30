Gerald holton (Berlin, 1922), emeritus professor of Physics and History of Science at Harvard University, has been awarded the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in the category of Humanities and Social Sciences awarded by the BBVA Foundation, for his research on how the Scientific knowledge influences the construction of culture and how this, in turn, conditions the creation of scientific theories and models. Throughout his career, the German researcher has approached different fields of study. He began his research work classifying the documentary legacy of Albert Einstein, he has fought against pseudosciences (or what he calls anti-science) and has even investigated the value of rationality and objective knowledge in the face of social exaltation that caused totalitarianism, persecution of minorities and exclusion. In the last years of his career, the researcher has dedicated himself to delving into the role of women in science through the so-called Project Access. The previous winner in this category was the American linguist Noam Chomsky.

“Science is fully intertwined with its context,” said the winner, who has argued that science provides rationality and tools to any society to solve its problems, in addition to generating economic growth and improving technological efficiency. “Science should treasure history, and the study of history should treasure science,” he remarked. Although Holton does not detract from the role of art and literature as elements of a culture, he considers that the role that science plays in shaping ways of thinking and acting, both individually and collectively, is essential.

He entered the work of Albert Einstein shortly after his death in 1955, when a colleague suggested that he prepare a history of the physicist’s discoveries for a ceremony in his honor. During this task, Holton perceived that the studies on Einstein’s research were very scarce, so he began to classify and analyze the more than 40,000 documents that were preserved at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, where Einstein passed the last stage of his career. “I thought it was my moral obligation to put all of this in a file that investigators could use,” Holton has commented on occasion.

This is how Holton identified the themata, a series of general ideas that are shown in the thought of the most important scientists in history and that show the imprint of culture in science. “I realized that Einstein obeyed an epistemological compulsion, like so many other scientists, to see science as if they were looking through certain locks, certain lenses,” he explained. “I named them themata – themes – that is, ideas that are so embedded in their minds that perhaps they were not fully aware of them. These ideas determine the basic structure that underlies all his work, ”he added.

In several works, the researcher has insisted that, although science advances and society obtains better technologies, this does not guarantee that the general culture will develop in the same direction. As an example, Holton points to the case of Nazi Germany, where despite great scientific advances in many fields, values ​​and ideas contrary to scientific reason germinated in society, based on exaltation and emotions. In his work Science and anti-science (1993), the author points out that irrationality, mixed with populism and nationalism, normally leads to totalitarian currents and regimes.

During the last stage of his career, Holton began with the sociologist of science Gerhard Sonnert the so-called Project Access, which was reflected in two publications. One of the main conclusions of these studies is that the scientists used to choose more complicated problems, but they devoted a lot of time to the study, while the men chose simpler and quicker problems to solve and therefore published more. “We asked a group of scientists to present what they considered their best work, removing their signatures, and we asked a group of distinguished scientists to evaluate their quality. We found that, on average, the jobs were just as good. […] For the men the important thing was the career, while for the women their vocation for science was more important ”, explained Holton.

Holton himself, the son of a lawyer and a physiotherapist, was forced to flee Nazi Germany with his family, something that has marked his investigations. They were welcomed in England and later in the United States, where he trained as a physicist and historian at Wesleyan University in Middletown (Connecticut). During World War II, Holton was invited to participate in the development of the Manhattan Project for the creation of the first atomic bomb, something to which he refused. His participation in the war was limited to teaching Navy officers how to use radar. After the war, he received his doctorate from Harvard in 1947 thanks to his research on the structure of matter at high pressure. To this day, at 98 years old, Holton is still linked to this university.

