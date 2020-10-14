Unable to respond to the social crisis, the government is putting the package on the fight against “Insecurity”. Gérald Darmanin presented on Tuesday, for the first time, the monthly figures on delinquency and police action, which include the fight against narcotics, gender-based and sexual violence – he himself is the target of a complaint for rape -, but also immigration and asylum, which it links to insecurity. The first stage of a very media day since he received at the end of the afternoon – and before Emmanuel Macron this Thursday – the police unions, reassembled after the attack on the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne.

Regarding drug trafficking, which is “The alpha and the omega” of its security policy, 4.2 tons of cannabis were seized in September against 3 tons in August, and 1,189 arrests were made, an increase of 25% compared to August, announced the Minister of the Interior, during a press conference alongside the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa. Between September 1 and October 8, a total of 9,532 flat-rate fines were issued against drug users. The minister also indicated the closure of “12 places of radicalization”, including a mosque and a non-contracted school in the Hérault, bringing the number of closed places to 73 in 2020.

By presenting these figures, the Ministry of the Interior seeks to display its authority, posing as a bulwark against insecurity, in the run-up to the presidential election. In doing so, he returned to the famous policy of figures, implemented in 2002 under Nicolas Sarkozy, then Minister of the Interior. “It is completely ineffective, critic Christian Mouhanna, researcher at the Center for Sociological Research on Law and Penal Institutions, because it produces deleterious effects both in police-population relations and internally. When the minister defines quantified priorities, the agents must comply with them, without tackling the local situation which may present specific features, and without responding to the concerns of citizens either. ”