Gerald Garcia He became known within the music industry thanks to the talent and friendliness he conveyed while singing. This made several of the themes of the Kaliente orchestra had the success they have today. Even the song 'El embrujo' was danced by Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo at their wedding.

In that context, many of the musician's followers were surprised when they found out about his departure from the group. The Republic spoke with him about it.

How did Geral García join the Kaliente orchestra?

Geral says that at the age of 13 he was part of an orchestra along with his neighborhood classmates and a former member of the group Sonido 2000. At that time, he dedicated himself to playing the drums. As the years went by, he traveled to Lima and dedicated himself to singing covers for various groups, when a group from Iquitos called him to be part of their orchestra.

“Suddenly they call me and tell me that there is a group from Iquitos that wants me to sing and they told me that if it works out, I'll go there, to try out three or four songs. They sent the demo and I recorded it. The first one was “Vete of me”, “How do I do it”, and that's how I recorded 4 songs. They called me from the radio and without belonging to the group I was already doing the advertising spot. In the end I recorded one more to complete it,” García said.

Next, upon arriving in Iquitos, Mr. Rubén (founder of the Kaliente orchestra) was waiting for him with the press and from there everything was radio and television for him.

Why did Geral García retire from the Kaliente orchestra?

His response was concise: “Sometimes it is for improvement, sometimes we want to go further and sometimes the improvement is a little more consideration for the artist. More economic solvency. If someone is producing you, then you have to raise their salary, or “You have to give him something, because that is the improvement.”

Finally, he added that for a company to improve itself, it must prioritize good treatment of its workers and consider them so that they do not end up leaving you.