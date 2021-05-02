The Welsh Cyclist Geraint thomas (Ineos Grenadier) was proclaimed champion of the Return to Romandie after the last stage, a time trial held this Sunday in Freiburg and won by the French Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck). Thomas overtook his Australian teammate Richie Porte, who was 28 seconds away, and Italian Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck), who finished at 38 seconds, in the general classification.

On a 16-kilometer tour around Freiburg, Cavagna won the final stage six seconds ahead of Stefan Bissegger and 17 over Thomas. Leader before this last stage, Canadian Michael Woods (Israel SN) finished fifth overall, just behind Spanish Marc Soler (Movistar). The Canadian, uncomfortable on the clock, gave up 1 minute and 11 seconds with respect to Cavagna this Sunday and almost a minute with Thomas.

The Tour of Romandie was marked by the return to the foreground of the Slovak Peter Sagan (Bora), winner of the first stage, to the sprint in Matigny. Affected at the beginning of the year by covid-19, Sagan, whose last victory in the Swiss test dates back to 2010, this time achieved the 116th victory of his career.

The Leading Jersey of the Tour of Romandie went successively by the Australian Rohan Dennis (Ineos), Soler, Woods and finally Thomas. The Welshman succeeds Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo), champion in 2019, in the track record. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classification of the sixth stage