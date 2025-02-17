The British Geraint Thomas, winner of the Tour de France 2018, has announced his withdrawal from cycling at the end of this season after 19 years as a professional, of which the last 15 has been linked to INEOS.

“I have thought it was time to make it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the platoon. It hasn’t been a bad career, right? Never in my best dreams I imagined being a professional for 19 years. There will be a lot of time to reflect, but before that, I have several important races to prepare, ”he public the 38 -year -old cyclist, in his personal account of ‘X’.

As a professional, Thomas, who has been in INEOS since 2010 and has participated in 21 large laps accumulating 25 wins, won the Tour de France in 2018, was second in 2019 and third in 2022, and in the Tour of Italy, he got second place in 2023 and the third last season.

The British was proclaimed Olympic team persecution in 2008 and 2012 and world champion of the discipline in 2007, 2008 and 2012, and after passing to the road in 2013, he won the Paris-Niza in 2016, the criterium du Dauphiné in 2018 and the Switzerland tour in 2022, among other achievements.