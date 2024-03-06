Geraci murder, the truth after 25 years. The culprits were already in prison for other crimes

A case of mafia murderdating back to 8 October 1998, has been resolved in recent days, 25 years after the events. This is the matter relating to the trade unionist Mico Geraci, barbarically murdered outside his home before the eyes of his children. The brothers Salvatore and Pietro Rinellamafiosi from Trabia, – reports LiveSicilia – did “a courtesy” to Bernardo Provenzano. After twenty-five years the Palermo Prosecutor's Office reveals the principals of the murder. A precautionary custody order signed by judge for the preliminary investigations the Rinellas were notified in prison where they have been detained for years.

According to the reconstruction of Power of attorneythe Caccamo mafiosi – LiveSicilia claims – asked a Provenzano Of rid off of the Uil trade unionist and politician who hindered the interests of Cosa Nostra: from building permits to agricultural contributions, from the master plan to water distribution. Geraci was about to run for mayor of Caccamo – after leaving the DC -, his election was branded a risk for the criminal organization that until then had controlled the municipal machine. And then Provenzano gave the order to kill him, bypassing the head of the district Let's poop.