Germán Sánchez (Fuenlabrada, 28 years old) opened his YouTube channel, in which he has almost 58,000 subscribers, 10 years ago now. At school and high school, he always stepped forward “every time there was a question to do.” performance”, account by video call to EL PAÍS. End-of-year parties, small theaters and presentations led him to believe that he should study Journalism or Audiovisual Communication. He resolved the doubt expeditiously when verifying that the King Juan Carlos University offered the double degree and today works for media such as Spanish radio and television. However, the path that has led him to publish a book (Manual of an authentic mamarrachaMartínez Roca), participate in a Atresmedia group series (By Ana Milan), make podcasts for brands and independents or be an actor on Madrid’s Gran Vía (the night of the year) is far from the labor canon that was anticipated in college: “From Journalism I took tools to be critical and deal with infoxication, but it was all a sum of quite obsolete theory. From Audiovisual Communication I took contact with a group of people who wanted to go out to record, to lose their shame in front of the camera, to the blank page of the script, to expose themselves”. Like other network stars, GER, who accumulates 800,000 followers across all his networks, is pursued by the media to get closer to the Z and millennial public.

Ask. Will it be enough for traditional media to sign up people like you to reach younger audiences?

Answer. My feeling is that having network people is not going to be enough to change that trend. At first, it may be funny to see someone you follow on TV. I understand that morbillo and, perhaps, that will cause a rebound in the young public, but the way of consuming has changed so much…

Q. In fact, linear television consumption has returned to 1992 figures, according to a study by Barlovento. When you work for these media, how do you feel about it?

R. I also don’t have a lot of experience in this regard, but I notice that they assume that it is what there is, that the shares they will not look like what they got four days ago. And, on the other hand, I see that there are people who are so capable and have so many technical means, compared to a jerk like me recording at home, that I’m sure they will know how to transform themselves. Now we are at this intermediate point, strange, but if the solution is to hire people from the networks to do the same formats as always, if the solution is not to understand how these platforms work and how to interact with the public, I don’t think I have much to do either. future change, the truth.

Q. In his case, there was a first viral GER that disappeared due to harassment from haters. Why did you delete your @gersanc2 Twitter account?

R. That was in 2016. I started posting something not too different from what I do now and some videos started to go viral. I reached about 10,000 followers and there I was overwhelmed with the arrival of the first haters. I did it even though it helped me discover that I really liked creating content.

Q. And four years later, in full confinement due to covid 19, its virality skyrockets. What happened?

R. In those weeks, my video tweets enter a dynamic in which nothing falls below 1,000 retweets. But the differential is that at that moment, suddenly, one morning I wake up and the actress Ana Milán follows me. First I check that she is not a fan account. And yes, it was her and she invites me to go through her direct shows, which at that time may have had more audiences and repercussions than some televisions. The next day, [la influencer] Paula Gonu reupload a whole video of me to your stories and in 48 hours everything explodes.

Q. Ana Milán also took you to her series for Atresmedia (By Ana Milan). Has she been something like her fairy godmother to catapult her into a mass audience?

R. Absolutely. She is one of the people who has given me this world, like [la actriz] lalachus, which today is something like an older sister. Through them I have met a lot of people, but also or especially who can help me take this to another level. I’m talking about representatives, about advice that goes from economics, to contracts, to assume that in this world they rarely come to you to propose a project, but that you are the one who proposes very often and that wakes you up.

Q. Why in 2020 did you not close your accounts when the repercussion came? Because you would also receive your percentage of hate [odio en redes].

R. Yes, of course I received. And much more! But as soon as I detected that it was accelerating again, that same week, I contacted my psychologist. She had already happened to me and I had already internalized that, if she continued creating content and the repercussion skyrocketed again, she needed tools. I have many insecurities and complexes, so I wanted to prevent myself and be in the hands of a professional right away.

Q. For someone your age, working is not necessarily synonymous with starting to go to therapy. Is it possible to be successful in networks and not go through it?

R. I certainly don’t have successful networking friends who don’t go to therapy. And if they don’t go, they have gone or are thinking of going. I also tell him that I don’t want to seem victimized about it, that I am aware that we start from a privilege, but it entails an inevitable wear and tear due to exposure.

Ger, in Madrid Río, on February 23, 2023. Jaime Villanueva Sanchez

Q. What is the hardest thing to create from that very first person, in front of the camera?

R. That you cannot distinguish criticism about your work from criticism about your person. It’s hard, because when it happens, the first few times, you’re not prepared.

Q. What stages of hate in networks have you experienced?

R. The first phase always involves answering. You feel offended, you think it’s unfair, you think your integrity will be damaged forever… until you realize that confronting each other online doesn’t solve anything. I guess that’s where the second stage comes in: everything falls, you don’t solve anything, you pass everything. I don’t know if there will be a third phase. You get used to that state. Sometimes you have a day when you feel like answering; then you regret it And, above all, if you have a sensitive day, the implantable thing is to open the comment box. That just doesn’t happen for you. Are out.

Q. How is your productive routine?

R. The chaos! (laughs) It’s something I work on with the psychologist, because one of the worst things I have is thinking about everything I don’t do because I’m not organized. Many content creators make me envious and I know that they reach more by being more organized. my day to day is random. My represent He helps me with the appointment schedule and I let that change everything else. If this day I have this, I think about what to do before or after. But I improvise around. My content seems very spontaneous because it is!

Q. Could you live from the networks without advertising or the media, from the entrance of your channel on YouTube or TikTok [Instagram y Twitter no pagan a creadores]?

R. No. I don’t know if it would reach 500 or 600 euros per month.

Q. How does it feel to create content for brands?

R. At first I felt that I owed them my life. I felt very grateful. Now I am very lucky and there are brands that want to collaborate with me despite the many filters that I put. In fact, I like to have time to track down as much information as possible and my represent You must be fed up with me. I also look at how their communication is in networks, in case they are intrusive, or have a tone… no. But the marks are not an angel or a demon. They have their economic interests and, sometimes, we have to overcome a little of our ego so that they don’t overwhelm us, so that they understand that they have to adjust a bit to you, to your tone and your speech.

I’m afraid of the future: will I still do this at 45? Will Instagram exist?

Q. In his videos there is humor, autofiction and spontaneity. But he’s also known for delivering advocacy messages, especially about the failing state of public services. Worried about how this affects your business relationships?

R. It would be hypocritical to say that I don’t care. To this day there has only been one brand that, it seems, I don’t know for sure either, has decided not to do something with me. But I would say that brands are far from clumsy about it. We have a loyal audience because we are the way we are, because we bring something more to their lives. And honestly, I doubt my opinions will scare anyone away. The brands, even if they don’t say it, seek to collaborate with profiles that have a bit of background, that have their thoughts, because it’s the only way to have a community with somewhat more interesting relationships than the ones I’m saying that those who only upload one will have. with filters or a retouched photo.

Q. Have you ever said that you wanted to end up being part of ‘The 27’ club, the age at which some artists like Jim Morrison died, but you just turned 28. How do you feel?

R. I really did not imagine that I would get here being a jerk! Well look, the living example is in TikTok, a network where I continue to grow, which is increasingly important to brands and the media, but where I feel like a grandfather. I don’t quite fit him as a creator and his perspective makes me feel like my time has passed. It’s too volatile and makes me think maybe I should have stayed at 27.

Q. As a content creator, what are your daily troubles?

R. Since I was little, my mother has always told me that I was the defender of lost causes and, now, with these tools… I have a rebellious character. Sometimes, I upload something and, when the heat passes, I regret it. But my troubles have to do with having received a blow when I have seen problems and I have felt obliged to say something. A moral obligation and then, pamThey have given me the stick.

Q. What are the joys of networking for you?

R. The other side of the coin of what I have just told. The people who have thanked me because a family member is going through a difficult time in a hospital, where they have real problems of deprivation, of precariousness with resources, and I feel that I can say something. Or young people for whom it can mean something that I myself complain that the transport voucher costs what it costs. These little things relativize your hate.

Q. What scares you about this industry?

R. The future. The thought of, will I still do this at 45? Will Instagram exist? I think about it all the time and try to enjoy the moment so as not to get overwhelmed. I am aware that this luck may not last long. I get used to telling myself that I will reinvent myself. I’m also afraid of becoming an asshole. I often ask my friends. I insist, ‘hey, you tell me. Am I an asshole already?’ I don’t know personally, but I’ve seen what an asshole some network star has become from its repercussion. If that happened to me and I found out, I would punish myself for it and I don’t want to.

