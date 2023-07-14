Fantastic Geppi Cucciari. The sixty seconds that last week bombed and demolished the reputation of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, during the live broadcast for the delivery of the Strega Prize, deserve to be retraced and studied in slow motion.

Sixty seconds is a minute, and a minute – as we know – can fly. But this minute of paradoxical dialogue has remained etched in stone, above all because it started from a paternalistic invitation to read.

The minister: «I mean to read. Because it is a fundamental thing, very beautiful, which enriches you, which makes you experience existential moments…».

Geppi Cucciari: «He’s right!».

The minister: «I have listened to the stories that are, shall we say, expressed in these books, which are finalists this evening: they are all stories that captivate you. I will try to read these books.’

Geppi Cucciari: «Ah why… Don’t… Don’t… Didn’t you read them?».

Sangiuliano: «Yes, I read them because I voted, but I want, how to say, to delve into these volumes…».

Geppi Cucciari: «That is, beyond the cover, inside, in short».

Laughter and applause. The rest is history. Or already memes, like one of the wonderful parodies that have raged on the net, starting from the famous poster of one of Will Smith’s most famous films: from the American actor’s “I am legend” to “I am reading” with the face of the minister.

Therefore, if I return to this episode it is because it deserves to be studied for the dizzying number of formats and clichés that it manages to merge, in just one minute. The first is the pedagogical fable: the king is naked. Sangiuliano says phrases from Baci Perugina about reading, but then he doesn’t read the books of the prize that he is assigning. He invites others to do what he doesn’t.

He who is the first juror in Italy – another cliché – preaches well and raids badly. He also tells us that he should have read them, the guilt of the unprepared student, another topos. He didn’t need to, but the cognitive cretin likes to brag, and he cares.

And then there’s Geppi, the fantastic Geppi: her speed of execution. Three syllables are enough for her – «Non… Non… Non…» – to make blatant what without that feline flash would have remained buried in a dead time, lost in the second.

Cucciari has the speed of a bounty killer of political trombones. She is the free jester who becomes an avenger, from Shakespeare to “V for vendetta”. It is the tongue proverbially sharper than the sword.

Not only that: after we have laughed, smiled, tasted and savored, we need to praise the “second question”, the one that so many journalists often miss in the face of power: “That is, reading beyond the cover?”. Cult. It is not (only) satire, therefore. It is – how to say? – lesson. Not of satire, but of journalism.