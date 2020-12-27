The two KIT researchers are still negotiating with possible partners about the use of their method. The Pfalzwerke Geofuture want to start a test in their geothermal system in Insheim. The energy supplier EnBW is aiming to produce lithium in a plant in Bruchsal. The Strasbourg public utility and the French company Fonroche Géothermie have similar plans. Lithium fever has broken out on the Upper Rhine.

The liter of thermal water in the region contains around 200 to 400 milligrams of lithium. Compared to the water of the salt lakes in Chile, this is significantly less. But every year, one to two billion liters of water flow to the surface in five geothermal systems. There are several thousand tons of lithium salts in it. In comparison: Last year Germany imported 6,000 tons of lithium carbonate, 400 tons of lithium chloride and 200 million lithium-ion batteries. However, when the planned battery cell factories start to produce in this country, the need for lithium will quickly increase fivefold.

35 lithium mining projects in Europe

Vulcan Energy therefore wants to drill holes in the Upper Rhine Rift and build several geothermal power plants with lithium separation. Managing director Horst Kreuter is confident “that they will work economically”. Regarding possible concerns of residents about the drilling, he says: “We have 20 years of experience with deep geothermal energy. They can be operated without any disruptions. ”In addition, an approval procedure is required.

There are also around 35 mining projects for lithium in Europe. Like in Zinnwald in the Ore Mountains. The Federal Institute for Geosciences and Raw Materials is therefore optimistic that the local cell factories could potentially cover a large part of their demand for the light metal from Europe.