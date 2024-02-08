The “Geotechnology and Policy” Forum, which is being held within the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, brings together leaders of the space and geotechnology sector, to anticipate and discuss the growing relationship between climate, data, and the commercial use of space. Decision makers, thought leaders and government leaders participate in the forum, which is organized as part of the summit activities. The Forum presents a series of dialogues organized in partnership between the Atlantic Council and the World Government Summit Foundation, and includes three main dialogues, in addition to closed sessions that address the growing relationship between climate, data, and the commercial use of space, and answers to questions related to these topics.

The comprehensive sessions of the forum address important topics such as the use of the lunar orbit for commercial purposes between various countries and private companies specialized in the field of space, including scientific exploration of the moon and sending space missions to the moon to transport humans.

The “Geotechnology and Policy” Forum also reviews the importance of commercial uses of space in supporting climate goals and enhancing the ability of Earth’s climate observations from space, which contributes to understanding the climate challenges facing the Earth and monitoring and providing solutions to them.