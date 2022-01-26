It is easy to see Georgina Rodríguez (Buenos Aires, 27 years old and whose maternal family is from Águilas) on magazine covers or on the huge Netflix promotional poster in the center of Madrid in which she appears in a green dress in which you can read: «Before I used to sell bags in Serrano. She now she collects them ». The change that her life gave five years ago arouses the interest of an audience eager for stories with happy endings and she is the incarnation of triumph of a young woman from the neighborhood who, after rising to fame for her relationship with one of the best-known athletes in the world, has managed to make a name for himself and star in a ‘reality’ that will be broadcast from tomorrow in 190 countries, titled only with his name without further artifice.

But not everything could be honey. In recent days, relatives of the ‘influencer’ have used the newspaper ‘The Sun’ to attack her. The aquiline Jesús Hernández, uncle of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, accuses her of having abandoned him after having met the footballer and does not hesitate to call her “evil” and “scoundrel”.

The model does not deny her humble origins. In fact, in the interviews to promote her space, she explains that, due to his experience, she highly values ​​everything she has because she didn’t have it before. “If I had been born with this luck, I don’t know if I would enjoy it the same today,” she said in the magazine ‘Hola!’. Moreover, she recognizes that she is living her dream, but that the change in her life five years ago has not changed her as a person, so she continues with the same friends, tastes and values. Her roots, “selling bags that she now collects”, make her not consider herself a classist person.

A story that does not coincide at all with the portrait that her uncle makes of her. Georgina’s father was in prison for ten years for drug trafficking. Faced with this situation, Jesus says that he was in charge of supporting Georgina and her sister. «I did it all. Georgina lived with me during her adolescence until the day my brother-in-law was sent back to her country », he explains.

In addition, he regrets that he did not inform him in 2019 that his father, Jorge Rodríguez, had died at the age of 70 in Argentina. “We have tried to call her but it seems that she has changed her number. Now the whole world is going to find out how shameless she is », says the uncle of the model who claims that he has come into contact with the Manchester United star through the networks. “You have the most evil woman by your side,” he has written to her.

However, Georgina is enjoying the sweet moment that she lives both personally and personally. She points out that she doesn’t like to be pigeonholed and she remembers that she has been from a waitress to a hotel cleaner, as well as a saleswoman for her. “Now I take wonderful photos, I work for the best brands and I’m doing a reality show,” says the young woman, the mother of a daughter with CR7 and who is pregnant with twins.