Netflix synopses are a literary genre that combines laziness and commonplace like no other, with daring forays into ungrammaticality. From reading them so much, I guess very timid sparks of sarcasm that try not to be detected by the algorithm. There is an editor there who asks for help and we ignore him. The synopsis of I’m Georgina says: “A moving and comprehensive portrait of their daily lives.” what of emotional It will be to describe something, but what of comprehensive you have to go second. In English it puts in-depth portrait (deep portrait), which is more hurtful, because something so close to the surface cannot be portrayed in depth. Exhaustive is more rigorous: see I’m Georgina leaves you exhausted

At first, you enjoy it. All the kitsch seduces for a little while, and the first sequences are a riot of tacky. You rub your eyes in disbelief: no one is that true to their own cliché. You trust that there is something more. At some point appearances will fall apart and a complex person will emerge, like Stefan Zweig’s Marie Antoinette. I am a generous viewer and look forward to plot twists. Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo releases an aphorism as skilful as his dribbles, for example. But not. The minutes pass and pass, showing a very boring life that I envy nothing since my Ikea poverty. If the toll for Georgina to invite you to her yacht in Monaco is to put up with an afternoon of backfiring with her friends, cleaning the fingerprints from her collection of bags, I prefer indigence a thousand times over and pay Escrivá’s self-employment fees.

The worst thing is that I don’t know if the documentary is counted for or against. At times it seems like a grotesque, and at times, a life of saints. Even the narrator yawns and gives up point of view. How awful.

