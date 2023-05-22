Georgina Rodriguez It is once again a trend on social networks, and this time for a peculiar detail. The influencer uploaded a video to her digital platforms and showed her children joining the Mario Bross fever and trend. The minors could not resist the catchy song “Peaches” performed by Jack Black. However, one of the twins wore the FC Barcelona uniform, a team that his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, faced for many years. In the next note, he knows all the details.

Georgina RodriguezTrue to his style, he does not hesitate to record the peculiarities of his children, who demonstrate their skill in both sports and art. The little ones were enjoying the rhythm of “Peaches”. The girls were dressed as the princess from the movie “Mario Bross”, but the boy was wearing the full FC Barcelona uniform.

Georgina Rodríguez shows her support for Shakira

Georgina Rodriguez He is a very active person on his social networks and is aware of all the posts of the figures he follows and admires. One of them is Shakira, who has recently released her song “Acrostic”. This song has generated a trend on the internet, to which the soccer player’s wife has joined.

The video clip of the Colombian theme becomes even more interesting due to the participation of two special guests: her two children. Both sing the most outstanding verses of the song. Even the little ones appear playing the piano. Given this, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner could not resist and shared the clip with their children.

In response, the little ones expressed their love for the mother that she is. “Waking up like this, a gift from God, I love you with all my being,” wrote the content creator, who thus joined the trend of viral videos with the song “Acrostic.”

Shakira applauds the talent shown by her children in her video clip. Photo: composition LR / Shakira / Youtube

